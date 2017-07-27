Man Utd Ready to Pursue Move for Gareth Bale if Real Madrid Deem Him Surplus to Requirements

Manchester United are ready to pursue a move for Gareth Bale, should Real Madrid make the forward available, according to ESPN.

Earlier reports suggested that United were interested in signing Bale in this summer's transfer window. However, Mourinho recently rebuked those claims, indicating that he never thought such a deal to be possible.

Man United have not given up hope of signing Gareth Bale this summer, sources have told ESPN: https://t.co/kQerODfZrJ pic.twitter.com/3yjGAtXLME — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 26, 2017

Asked whether Bale was one of United's transfer targets, Mourinho said: "The same [as Ronaldo]," Mourinho said. "You have contacts and feelings, you understand things, and it was clear that Bale likes Madrid, the challenge and situation.

"They are in a very good situation now and I never felt a desire for him to leave, so why waste time on it? No."

But now, Goal has reported that Real Madrid could sanction the sale of Bale to the Red Devils in order to finance a move for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe. And United's willingness to complete said deal has made Bale's arrival at Old Trafford a real possibility. In fact, since attempting to sign the Wales international, United chief executive Ed Woodward has been a 'long-time admirer' of Bale.

Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

That said, it is important to note that Bale is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu, and would only consider a move away if his current employers determined him to be expendable.

Mourinho has previously expanded upon his desire to sign another attacking player 'in the wings' before the transfer window closes. United have targetted Ivan Perisic as a potential solution, but the player's club, Inter Milan, have proven to be tough negotiators. If Bale was to become available, he would certainly represent a welcome addition to United's attacking ranks.