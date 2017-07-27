Monaco Vice-President Insists Top Arsenal & Man Utd Targets Will Not Move This Summer

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has insisted that the club will not be selling any more of their key players this summer, singling out Manchester United and Arsenal targets Fabinho and Thomas Lemar.





Lemar has been at the top of the Gunners' hitlist for some time as they look to add extra dynamism to their forward line, while Jose Mourinho see Fabinho as a player with the potential to fill in the deep-lying midfield spot in his United side.

Most chances created by U23 players last season:



🇬🇧 = Ross Barkley

🇫🇷 = Thomas Lemar

🇩🇪 = Ousmane Dembélé

🇮🇹 = Suso

🇪🇸 = Andreas Pereira pic.twitter.com/Z8QwmmX7N4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 24, 2017

However, with Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy all departing for the Premier League already this summer, Vasilyev said on Wednesday: "Fabinho and [Thomas] Lemar are essential players, they will stay with us. We have kept all of the key players we intended to keep."





Both Wenger and Mourinho have admitted that they are still looking at making more moves in the transfer market this summer, the former saying last week: "We are still open to strengthening our team with players coming from outside."

Monaco have officially unveiled their five summer signings. ⭐️



🇳🇱 T. Kongolo

🇨🇭 D. Benaglio

🇫🇷 S. Meïté

🇧🇪 Y. Tielemans

🇪🇸 J. Mboula pic.twitter.com/ZSJJj188LT — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 26, 2017

United in particular have been active behind the scenes, also working away on moves for Eric Dier and Chelsea's Nemanja Matic to fill the same role as Fabinho - albeit without the Brazilian's versatility.





Vasilyev also took the time to dismiss reports from Spain that Real Madrid had reached an agreement with the Champions League semi-finalists for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe, with Marca claiming that a £161m deal was in place.

"I assure you that there is no agreement with a club," he insisted. "We have very important offers for Mbappe. He is the greatest talent in world football. We’re discussing a contract renewal with him. I hope we’ll get there."