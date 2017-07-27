New West Ham Signing Marko Arnautovic Takes Parting Dig at 'Smaller Club' Stoke

Marko Arnautovic has risked the wrath of the Stoke supporters after claiming he is moving on to join 'a bigger and more ambitious club' in West Ham.

The Austrian international completed his £25m switch last week, and represents the Hammers' new club-record signing.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He has come in for criticism from Stoke's chairman Peter Coates and teammate Charlie Adam following the move, but Arnautovic has no qualms he's made the right move because he's about to embark on bigger and better things, as reported by Sky Sports.

The spikey character said: "To the fans I was let's say the hero and now I am zero. But that's football. The one thing I can say is, I am happy to be here and happy to play for West Ham.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Of course it was tough for me because the fans over the years were very supportive of me, but I came to a point where I wanted to see something different.





"I wanted to join West Ham because, for me, it's a bigger club and more ambitious. We can see with the signings that we've made and the players that are already at the club. I think we have a perfect team and now we have to show it on the pitch."

The 28-year-old follows Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta and Javier Hernandez to the London Stadium, in what has been a quick turnaround for the club in the transfer window.

