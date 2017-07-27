Soccer

Newcastle Hoping to Announce Signing of Dortmund Midfielder Mikel Merino Imminently

Newcastle United are hoping to make Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mikel Merino their fifth signing of the summer, according to a tweet from The Chronicle's Chief Sports Writer Lee Ryder.

It is believed that a deal could be reached within the next 24 hours. Having appeared just nine times for Dortmund since his €3.75 million move to the German giants last summer, Merino will be seeking more playing time with a switch to Tyneside.

This would continue a busy window for Rafa Benitez's side, who have already spent a total of over £30m on the likes of Christian Atsu, Jacob Murphy, Florian Lejeune, and Javier Manquilo.

Merino would represent another exciting addition to a team which seems determined to cement its place back in the top flight.

The Spain U21 international had previously looked to be closing in on a return to his home country with Athletic Bilbao, but it now appears that Newcastle is his most likely destination.

