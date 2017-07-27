Newcastle Hoping to Announce Signing of Dortmund Midfielder Mikel Merino Imminently

Newcastle United are hoping to make Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mikel Merino their fifth signing of the summer, according to a tweet from The Chronicle's Chief Sports Writer Lee Ryder.

#nufc hoping to announce Mikel Merino as fifth summer signing in next 24 hours. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) July 27, 2017

It is believed that a deal could be reached within the next 24 hours. Having appeared just nine times for Dortmund since his €3.75 million move to the German giants last summer, Merino will be seeking more playing time with a switch to Tyneside.

This would continue a busy window for Rafa Benitez's side, who have already spent a total of over £30m on the likes of Christian Atsu, Jacob Murphy, Florian Lejeune, and Javier Manquilo.

Merino would represent another exciting addition to a team which seems determined to cement its place back in the top flight.

The Spain U21 international had previously looked to be closing in on a return to his home country with Athletic Bilbao, but it now appears that Newcastle is his most likely destination.