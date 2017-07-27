PHOTO: 'King Kong' Zlatan in Incredible Shape in Latest Instagram Snap as He Targets Return

Ex-Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has shown off his incredible physique with another viral Instagram post as he looks to make a return to the top level after what will be a lengthy injury absence following knee surgery in May.

Ever modest, Ibrahimovic posted a split image with himself next to King Kong, garnering in excess of one million 'likes' in just the first four hours after it was posted.

'King and Kong', read the associated caption.

Having shown fans last week just how strong his injured knee is so soon after career saving surgery, Ibrahimovic is widely tipped to rejoin United when he is fit enough to play again.

That is likely to come towards the end of the calendar year.

SCOTT HEPPELL/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic is currently a free agent following his formal release by United at the end of his original 12-month contract in June, but has continued to be based at the club's training ground while he continues with the rehab process.

Earlier this week, Paul Pogba spoke of Ibrahimovic as still being a 'leader' at the club.

"Obviously Zlatan is a leader, always a big leader, and he's a big leader because he's still in the team. Even though he's not playing he's a leader outside of the pitch," Pogba said.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Whenever Ibrahimovic does return he'll need a new shirt number after new signing Romelu Lukaku took over the number nine earlier this month, with the veteran Swede's permission, of course.

United are yet to confirm their final squad numbers for forthcoming campaign, but, as things stand, number 10, a shirt he wore at international level and for Paris Saint-Germain, is vacant.