Premier League Rivals Leicester City & Watford Join Pursuit of Angers Forward

Leicester City and Watford have joined a throng of clubs in pursuit of highly-rated Angers forward Karl Toko Ekambi.

As reported by French publication L'Equipe (via Sport Witness) the Cameroon international is looking to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer, and the two Premier League sides have joined several others from around Europe in taking an interest.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals and provided four assists last season for the French club, while primarily finding himself deployed in wide areas.

Speculation around the player has run rampant so far this season, despite Angers' determination to hold on to the player as they look to organise a replacement.

Having already seen Nicholas Pepe move for a club record fee of £8.5m to Lille earlier in the summer, Angers will no doubt look for a similar fee for Ekambi. However, this could easily be met by either Premier League team should they solidify their interest.

Leicester's interest could hinge upon the future of Riyad Mahrez - the Algerian insisted earlier this summer that he wanted to leave the Foxes.

However, with Leicester insisting on upward of £40m for the winger, interest in the player thus far has been lukewarm. Long term admirers Arsenal have turned their gaze on the younger Thomas Lemar, while Roma are said to be lurking.

Watford, meanwhile, have already enjoyed a busy summer spearheaded by the arrival of incoming manager Marco Silva in a coup of a deal for one of last season's best tacticians.

Silva has overseen the arrival of England Under 21 teammates Nathanial Chalobah and Will Hughes for a combined price of £12.59m from Chelsea and Derby County respectively, and is known to be in the market for more additions this summer.