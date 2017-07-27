Real Madrid Notify Arsenal of Karim Benzema's Availability as Kylian Mbappe Chase Hots Up

Real Madrid have apparently notified Arsenal that they would listen to offers for Karim Benzema, as they continue in their pursuit of Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

The Gunners have long been linked with a move for the now 29-year-old, but it is not clear how much need they will have need for another striker following the acquisition of Alexandre Lacazette.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Los Blancos want to test the waters though and see if their long-standing interest is still there, as Florentino Perez believes now is the time to cash in on Benzema in order to help fund a big money move for Mbappe.

Diario Gol report that club president Perez would hope to raise in the region of £62m for the striker, who has been amongst the best in Europe in his position since arriving at the Bernabeu in 2009.

He has appeared well over 300 times for Madrid and has scored 180 goals for them, impressively keeping his place in the starting line up for the majority of the time he has been there.

But los Blancos know that Benzema is ageing, and that there is essentially a younger and perhaps better version of him out there in Mbappe.

They have already raised around £100m from the sales of Danilo and Morata, and James Rodriguez could also command a fair fee should his two-year loan at Bayern Munich be made permanent.

Arsenal meanwhile remain in the hunt for another French star in Mbappe's teammate Thomas Lemar - the Gunners have been haggling over a transfer free for a number of weeks now but there is expectation down at the Emirates that they can get the deal over the line.

