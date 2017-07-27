Soccer

Serie A Star Diego Laxalt Favours Liverpool Move Despite Offer From West Ham

90Min
an hour ago

Genoa star Diego Laxalt is apprently keen on a move to Liverpool this summer, despite an offer on the table from their Premier League rivals West Ham.

The Uruguay international has been linked with a host of clubs, while recent reports have claimed that the Hammers have tabled an official bid.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

TMW report that the attacker would prefer a switch to Anfield, with apparently Jurgen Klopp an admirer, and could make a swoop before the window closes in a month's time.

The Reds have already signed a winger in Mohamad Salah this summer, but might not stop at the Egyptian, as Klopp looks to bolster his options ahead of a busy campaign of both domestic and European football.

Laxalt scored one goal and made four assists for Genoa last season, but looked far more effective that the stats suggest.

Meanwhile West Ham have made their offer for Laxalt but it could well be that there is less priority on the move now that the club have signed Marko Arnautovic from Stoke.

The Austria international became the Irons' new club-record signing at £25m and follows Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta and Javier Hernandez to the London Stadium.

