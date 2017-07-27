Sky Reporter Has a Dig at 'Racist' RB Leipzig Director as He Reports Man Utd Links to Star Winger

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has taken a dig at RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick to report on the club's winger Emil Forsberg.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Rangnick drew widespread criticism after making comments on Liverpool target Naby Keita that could be perceived as racist.

He said that the midfielder had 'had his head turned by a whole village in Guinea', and it has not gone down well.

Wonder if Ralf Rangnick thinks Emil Forsberg is being told to leave RB Leipzig by a whole village in Sweden? — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 27, 2017

Many news outlets are now reporting that the 22-year-old could use the comments to engineer a move away from Leipzig - specifically to Liverpool who have been chasing him for most of the summer.

Another player from the Bundesliga club who has been in the news is Forsberg for being linked with Manchester United, and Sky reporter Solhekol tweeted: "Wonder if Ralf Rangnick thinks Emil Forsberg is being told to leave RB Leipzig by a whole village in Sweden?"

The 25-year-old has just been linked with the Red Devils as an alternative option to Ivan Perisic, with Inter Milan proving a tough nut to crack with regards to negotiating a fee.

The Swedish star was hugely influential for Leipzig last season - his creativity saw him yield eight goals and an impressive 19 assists in the top flight, which helped the club finish runners-up to Bayern Munich.

Forsberg has been a Leipzig player for the past two seasons following a move from Malmo, and has been a full international since 2014.

