Spanish Radio Station Claims Barcelona Would Accept an Alternative Offer to Part Ways With Neymar

Barcelona are willing to let Neymar leave the club for Paris Saint-Germain, but they'd want cash plus Marco Verratti.

The Blaugrana are growing increasingly concerned about the future of the Brazilian, and seem to have really been rocked by PSG's intention to prize the winger away from the Nou Camp for the value of his £196m release clause.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

It has prompted them to consider proposing an alternative arrangement, and that offer would entail the French club to part ways with €150m cash, plus Verratti, as reported by El Penalti.

The Italian midfield dynamo was on Barca's radar earlier in the window, but reports have gone quiet over the past few weeks whilst the club turned their attentions to Chinese Super League star Paulinho.

El Barça aceptará negociar la salida d Neymar al PSG x 150 kilos y Verratti

¿Te parece un buen acuerdo?https://t.co/4SovhXrBIt

RT- Si

MG-No pic.twitter.com/s4ixztYfoW — EL PENALTI FCB (@ElPenaltiFCB) July 27, 2017

Verratti has also supposedly become a target of Manchester United in the past week or so, but Barcelona could now be set to come back in for him with PSG interested in Neymar.

If they are going to lose the man who could potentially take over from Lionel Messi's mantle, the Blaugrana will want to make sure they are getting the absolute best deal.

Their midfield has taken a turn for the worst in recent reasons - Andres Iniesta is not the player of a few seasons back, and Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez have failed to make the desired impact, so suggesting using 'wantaway' Neymar to get Verratti is sensible decision.