Spurs Set to Profit From Potential Sigurdsson Deal as Swansea Stand Firm on £50m Price Tag

Tottenham Hotspur are in line for a cut of any potential transfer fee that could see Gylfi Sigurdsson depart Swansea City in a big-money move to Everton.

The Swans are determined to land a fee worth £50m for their talismanic playmaker, and have so far rebuffed two bids - worth £40m and £45m - from the Toffees for Sigurdsson's signature.

The Times have now claimed that Swansea's stance is down to a 10% sell-on clause, that Spurs insisted on, in his contract and would see the north London outfit scoop up £5m from the outlandish fee if the Iceland international heads north to Goodison Park.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Sigurdsson has been on Everton's radar for the past 12 months, but despite multiple attempts to land the 27-year-old, have so far been prevented from capturing a player that manager Ronald Koeman has admired for some time.

The former Hoffenheim star had been training alongside Swansea's Under-23 squad after he informed the club of his desire to leave for Everton, and was not part of Paul Clement's squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.

With the first-team squad back in south Wales, Sigurdsson is now training alongside his senior team-mates again, but for how long remains up in the air.

Why I think Gylfi Sigurdsson would be a fantastic signing and integral to Everton... pic.twitter.com/Nd98tvWgRX — Dan (@GrandOldTeamDan) July 24, 2017

Sigurdsson had returned to Swansea in July 2014 for his second spell at the club after he enjoyed a successful six-month loan stint there between January and June 2012.

However, Sigurdsson opted to complete a permanent switch to Tottenham that summer despite interest from Swansea. After an abject two-year career at White Hart Lane, though, he headed back to his former side in a £9m deal.

It is that transfer that saw Spurs request their sell-on clause become part of Sigurdsson's contract, and the Lilywhites will receive a slice of the pie if he ever completes a move to Merseyside.

Everton boss Koeman confirmed on Wednesday that he still retained interest in prising Sigurdsson away from the 2013 League Cup winners, and it is likely that the big spending Toffees will return with an improved bid to land a key transfer target.

