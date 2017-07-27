Soccer

Watford Goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes Signs a New 2-Year Deal With the Club

90Min
an hour ago

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a new two-year deal with the club after enjoying a stellar campaign in 2016/17.

The Brazilian shot-stopper was arguably the Hornets' finest player under Walter Mazzarri and the 36-year-old will now be tied to the club until 2019.

Gomes joined Watford back in 2014 and has gone on to make 122 appearances since making the move.

The former Tottenham man has won the club's Players' Player award in the last two seasons, as well as being voted their Player of the Season in 2015/16.

The news will come as a huge bonus for manager Marco Silva, with the Portuguese boss looking to build a squad capable of finishing above the Premier League relegation places once again.

Watford have already made two impressive signings this window in the form of Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah, with the English duo expected to play key roles next season.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

But, despite these acquisitions, keeping hold of their number one goalkeeper is the best bit of business so far.

