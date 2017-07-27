Watford Outcast Obbi Oular Joins Royal Antwerp on Season-Long Loan

Watford forgotten man Obbi Oulare has joined Belgian side Royal Antwerp on a season-long loan deal.

As reported by Belgian sports journalist Stijn Joris over social media, the forward has returned to his native country following successive loans last season with Zulte Waregem and Willem II.

The 21-year-old joined Watford in 2015 from Club Brugges, for a deal rumoured to be around £6m. However, he has only managed to make two Premier League appearances for the Hornets up to this point, and has primarily been loaned out for game time.

However, Oulare has managed just 57 appearances for his various clubs since breaking into the Brugge first team in 2014, with his most prolific spell coming in the Belgian second division with Willem II, where he bagged three goals in 11 games.

It has already been a busy summer at Vicarage road this summer, spearheaded by incoming manager Marco Silva, who, similarly to his predecessors, does not seem the rate Oulare particularly highly.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Silva has overseen the arrival of England Under-21 teammates Nathanial Chalobah and Will Hughes for a combined price of nearly £13m from Chelsea and Derby County respectively.