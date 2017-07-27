West Ham 'Insider' Claims Liverpool Could Move for Hammers Star If Philippe Coutinho Leaves

Liverpool could make a move for West Ham star Manuel Lanzini if Philippe Coutinho leaves the club this summer.

That is the view of supposed ITK Twitter user @exWHUemployee, who was speaking on Phoenix FM, where he appears on a weekly basis.

Speculation has picked up in recent weeks surrounding Coutinho - the Brazilian has emerged as a target of Barcelona who have been rocked by Paris Saint-Germain's intention to sign Neymar for his £196m release clause.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Coutinho himself has also been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes to possibly link up with his international teammate.

There could be a chance that the 25-year-old will leave Anfield this summer and, if that's the case, the Reds will line up a move for Lanzini as his replacement.

The Argentinian scored eight goals and managed two assists in the Premier League last season, and he is under contract until 2020 at the London Stadium.

Lanzini is arguably the Hammers' best player - certainly the most creative - and he has stepped up to the plate since Dimitri Payet left the club in messy circumstances back in January.

His performances were enough to prompt the Argentina national side to call him up to the squad for first time, and there is no doubt the Hammers won't want to sell their new prized asset.

They will therefore be hoping to see Barcelona convince Neymar to stay at the Nou Camp so as not to cause a knock-on effect that might end up involving Lanzini.

