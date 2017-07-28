AC Milan Chairman Remains Coy on Diego Costa Move but Admits Meeting With Star's Agent

AC Milan chairman Marco Fassone has praised Chelsea striker Diego Costa, but remained reluctant to discuss a potential deal.

Costa seems set to leave the Blues this summer after being by Antonio Conte that he is not in Chelsea's plans for next season, with Alvaro Morata recently signing from Real Madrid and expected to be the club's first choice striker.

Milan have been heavily active during the summer transfer window and could move for Spain international Costa, who is also being linked with a move to former club Atletico Madrid.

Milan chairman Marco Fassone said, as quoted by the Mirror: "Diego Costa is a great player - but he is a Chelsea player and I would prefer to avoid talking about players from other teams.

"We went to see Jorge Mendes; there is a lot you can talk to him about. Costa is a great player but he is of Chelsea. That's all."

Costa was a vital part of Chelsea's team last season, scoring 20 goals and adding seven assists in 35 Premier League appearances as the Stamford Bridge side won England's top division, also reaching the final of the FA Cup.

Talk of a move to the Chinese Super League resulted in Costa missing Chelsea's away win at Leicester but he returned to the starting line-up soon after once the issue was resolved.