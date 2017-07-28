Soccer

AC Milan Chairman Remains Coy on Diego Costa Move but Admits Meeting With Star's Agent

90Min
an hour ago

AC Milan chairman Marco Fassone has praised Chelsea striker Diego Costa, but remained reluctant to discuss a potential deal.

Costa seems set to leave the Blues this summer after being by Antonio Conte that he is not in Chelsea's plans for next season, with Alvaro Morata recently signing from Real Madrid and expected to be the club's first choice striker.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Milan have been heavily active during the summer transfer window and could move for Spain international Costa, who is also being linked with a move to former club Atletico Madrid.

However, despite singing Costa's praises, Fassone was reluctant to talk about any potential deal while the 28-year-old remains a Chelsea player.


Milan chairman Marco Fassone said, as quoted by the Mirror: "Diego Costa is a great player - but he is a Chelsea player and I would prefer to avoid talking about players from other teams.

"We went to see Jorge Mendes; there is a lot you can talk to him about. Costa is a great player but he is of Chelsea. That's all."

Costa was a vital part of Chelsea's team last season, scoring 20 goals and adding seven assists in 35 Premier League appearances as the Stamford Bridge side won England's top division, also reaching the final of the FA Cup.

Talk of a move to the Chinese Super League resulted in Costa missing Chelsea's away win at Leicester but he returned to the starting line-up soon after once the issue was resolved.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters