Barcelona Believe £90m Offer 'Would Be Enough' to Sign Liverpool Midfielder Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona believe an offer of £90m would be enough to sign Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants after an impressive season with Liverpool, scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances and helping the Reds finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Brazil international is reportedly happy at Anfield but could leave should Neymar depart Barcelona for French giants Paris-Saint Germain and Sheth believes an offer of £90m would be enough to secure the signing of Coutinho.





"Neymar's future could have implications on Liverpool and Philippe Coutinho," Sheth said on Sky Sports News, as quoted by the Express. "Liverpool's stance remains unchanged, he's not for sale.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

"He's happy, he signed a five-year contract in January. Barcelona, though, believe Coutinho would join and an offer of £90m would be enough."

Neymar has been heavily linked with a move to PSG, with the former Santos man reportedly becoming frustrated at playing in the shadow of Lionel Messi and wanting to leave for the Parc des Princes.

The move could reportedly be worth £195m, making Neymar the most expensive player in the world, potentially transforming PSG into a European force after failing to establish themselves as genuine contenders in the Champions League in recent years.

Neymar and Coutinho are known to be close friends thanks to their time spent together on international duty with Brazil but it seems unlikely that the pair will be playing alongside each other at club level next season.