Christian Pulisic Hoping to Deliver Dortmund's First Bundesliga Title Since 2012 to End Bayern Rule

Borussia Dortmund talent Christian Pulisic has his young eyes firmly on wrestling the Bundesliga title away from Bayern Munich this season after a five-year Bavarian stranglehold on the trophy.

19-year-old Pulisic was one of a number of regular internationals left out of the United States squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer and has used the time instead to prepare for the upcoming 2017/18 campaign with Dortmund under new coach Peter Bosz.

And speaking to Kicker, Pulisic believes the club have "a great opportunity to win the league" for the first time since Jurgen Klopp's back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

Toppling Bayern will be no easy task - they have finished at least 10 points clear at the top in each of the last five years - and as many as 25 points clear in 2012/13. But Dortmund have assembled a young and talented squad over the last two years.

Mahmoud Dahoud, Omer Toprak, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Maximilian Philipp have all arrived this summer, while the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Reus (injured) have stayed put once more despite unsurprising exit speculation.

On a personal level, Pulisic is hoping for a better 2017/18 as he looks to make the step up from an impressive first full season in the first-team last term.

"Last season was a good step in my development. I want to build on that," the player explained.

Ultimately, the Pennsylvania-native has the goal of becoming "the best US footballer of all time", to rival the likes of American legends such as Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Cobi Jones, Brad Friedel, Eric Wynalda, Tim Howard and Brian McBride, to name a few.

"Fans or media cannot put pressure on me, I make pressure myself. And I try to keep my head down," he added.

Dortmund will begin their Bundesliga campaign with a trip to Wolfsburg on 19th August.