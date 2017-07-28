Soccer

Christian Pulisic Hoping to Deliver Dortmund's First Bundesliga Title Since 2012 to End Bayern Rule

90Min
an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund talent Christian Pulisic has his young eyes firmly on wrestling the Bundesliga title away from Bayern Munich this season after a five-year Bavarian stranglehold on the trophy.

19-year-old Pulisic was one of a number of regular internationals left out of the United States squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer and has used the time instead to prepare for the upcoming 2017/18 campaign with Dortmund under new coach Peter Bosz.

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/GettyImages

And speaking to Kicker, Pulisic believes the club have "a great opportunity to win the league" for the first time since Jurgen Klopp's back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

Toppling Bayern will be no easy task - they have finished at least 10 points clear at the top in each of the last five years - and as many as 25 points clear in 2012/13. But Dortmund have assembled a young and talented squad over the last two years.

Mahmoud Dahoud, Omer Toprak, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Maximilian Philipp have all arrived this summer, while the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Reus (injured) have stayed put once more despite unsurprising exit speculation.

On a personal level, Pulisic is hoping for a better 2017/18 as he looks to make the step up from an impressive first full season in the first-team last term.

"Last season was a good step in my development. I want to build on that," the player explained.

Ultimately, the Pennsylvania-native has the goal of becoming "the best US footballer of all time", to rival the likes of American legends such as Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Cobi Jones, Brad Friedel, Eric Wynalda, Tim Howard and Brian McBride, to name a few.

Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

"Fans or media cannot put pressure on me, I make pressure myself. And I try to keep my head down," he added.

Dortmund will begin their Bundesliga campaign with a trip to Wolfsburg on 19th August.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters