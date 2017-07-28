Gareth Bale 'Oblivious' to Real Madrid Exit Rumours & Is Keen to Stay at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale apparently has no interest in leaving the Bernabeu this summer and is determined to succeed with Los Blancos. It comes after much recent speculation that he could quit the club for Manchester United, if Kylian Mbappe arrives from Monaco.

It has been claimed that Real might be willing to sacrifice Bale if it meant securing the signature of 18-year-old French sensation who is desperate to ensure any move comes with regular games.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

According to Marca on Friday morning, Bale is 'oblivious to all the noise'. The Spanish sports daily also cites sources close to the player to state that he remains very happy in Madrid.

The 28-year-old, who has won three Champions League titles in his four season as a Real player so far, only signed a new long-term contract in October and is thought to retain the personal backing of Bernabeu president Florentino Perez, despite his publicised injury problems.

Man Utd Ready to Pursue Move for Gareth Bale if Real Madrid Deem Him Surplus to Requirements https://t.co/FiUDvaSs52 — 90min (@90min_Football) July 27, 2017

Speaking after the victorious Champions League final in his hometown of Cardiff in June, Bale had made it perfectly clear that it was his intention to stay.

"We are winning trophies and I am happy. I have signed a long-term contract at Madrid. My family is happy and I am happy, so yes we will continue what we are doing," he said at the time.

"It's the reason why I came to Real Madrid - to win trophies. We're enjoying winning them at the moment, so we'll continue to do so. Three Champions Leagues in four seasons isn't too bad.

"I think we can get better. We are still quite young as a whole team and we have a great squad."

Just this week Real coach Zinedine Zidane responded to the latest Bale exit rumours and expressed his hope that the famed 'BBC' - Bale, Benzema, Cristiano - would stay together.

"I hope the BBC stay for this season. I hope everyone remains. I want everyone who is here now to stay. But anything can happen right up until 31st August," he said.