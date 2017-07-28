Gerard Pique said his Barcelona teammate Neymar doesn't know what to do amidst rampant speculation that the Brazilian will leave for Paris St. Germain.

"Neymar and I we are very close and I want him to stay and I know the situation," Pique told ESPNFC. "Right now he doesn't know what to do and we are trying to help him, the ones [on the team] that are more close to him to take the right decision."

Pique conveyed that he and his teammates want Neymar to stay but that the decision will come down to Neymar's priorities.

"It depends on what he wants," Pique said. "He can be in all the clubs in all the world. He can be in Paris, Barcelona, Chelsea or City. All the clubs will want him. It's about your priorities. What do you want? Do you want more money? Do you want to win titles?"

PSG have reportedly agreed to pay Neymar's €220 million​ release fee, and there have been reports that he has agreed with the club on a salary that will pay him over €​30 million per year after taxes.

The interview came days after Pique posted an Instagram with the caption "se queda," which translates to "he stays."

Se queda.

​Neymar and his camp said they did not know about the tweet.

"We will see," Pique told ESPNFC. "The Tweet was about pushing him to stay. I want him to stay and we will see what happens."