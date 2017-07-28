Soccer

Harry Winks Backs Fellow Tottenham Youngster to Break Into Spurs' Squad This Season

90Min
an hour ago

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks believes youngster Kyle Walker-Peters can break into the first-team this season.

With Kyle Walker recently departing for Manchester City, Kieran Trippier is expected to start at right-back during the 2017-18 season but a spot as the England international's understudy has now opened up.

KIM DOO-HO/GettyImages

Walker-Peters, who recently won the 2017 U-20 World Cup with England alongside Spurs teammate Josh Onomah, has played during the club's pre-season tour of the USA and Winks believes the 20-year-old could be set for a breakout campaign.

“Walker-Peters is a top player. I’ve worked with him and played with him since I was 17,” Winks said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.


“I know what he’s about and his strengths and weaknesses. He’s technically very good. He’s quick, he’s intelligent and reads the game well.

Training out in Orlando 🇺🇸

A post shared by Kyle Walker-Peters (@kylelpeters) on

“He’s been with the boys for the last year or so so he knows what first-team football is about. Hopefully if he keeps improving and working hard he’ll get an opportunity.


“There’s always pressure to impress and do well. I know Kyle personally. I don’t think he’ll let it get into his head and get nervous because of it. He’s someone who will just take it in his stride and continue to improve if he keeps doing that.”

Walker-Peters started the two pre-season friendlies against Paris-Saint Germain and Roma, with Tottenham beating the French giants 4-2 before losing to the Serie A side 3-2, and could face City defender Walker after featuring at left-back during the pre-season fixtures.

