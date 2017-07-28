Inter Boss Admits it May Be Tough to Keep Hold of 'World Class' Ivan Perisic Amid Man Utd Interest

Internazionale manager Luciano Spalletti has dubbed his winger Ivan Perisic as a 'world class player', as he attempts to keep him away from the clutches of Manchester United.

The Italian has been in charge of Inter since the beginning of June, and seems very impressed with Perisic already - though he was quick to mention that the club are uncertain whether they would be able to keep hold of the 28-year-old.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"Our intention is to keep Perisic if possible. I have known him for a long time and it is obvious he's a world class player," Spalletti said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.





"Whether he plays well or not doesn't really change things. Of course, we want to keep him but there are a lot of considerations to be made and I cannot say for sure whether he will stay or not."

The 58-year-old went on to discuss his side's match against German champions Bayern Munich, where they won 2-0 against Carlo Ancelotti's men.

"Overall we played a very good game and I am proud of my team. The defence was good and so were the attackers. If I were asked to find fault in that performance it would be that we could have been a little more aggressive.

"There remains a lot of work to be done. We have only just started training together and are still assembling the team. But I do see plenty of progress and if we continue to work hard we will get there,"