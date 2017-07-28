Inter Consider Bid for Las Palmas Defender Mauricio Lemos With Everton & Roma Also Interested

Internazionale are considering a bid for Las Palmas defender Mauricio Lemos, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.



The 21-year-old Uruguayan has also attracted interest from Everton and Roma this summer, but Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has made Lemos one his main targets to bolster his defensive options.

JAIME REINA/GettyImages

Lemos joined Las Palmas on loan from Rubin Kazan in January 2016, with the option of a permanent deal at the end of the season for €1.8m. This option was taken up before the start of last season as the Spanish side got their man, even though Barcelona and Manchester City expressed their interest.

The player wanted guaranteed first-team football so chose Las Palmas over Barcelona, signing a five-year contract with the club to wade off potential suitors.

In the 2016/17 season, Lemos made twenty three appearences for his club and chipped in with five goals, ensuring that the interested parties soon returned and Las Palmas face an uphill battle to keep their man this summer.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Inter have already signed centre-back Milan Škriniar this summer for a fee €18m, and will face stiff competition if they are to parter him alongside Lemos this season.

After a disappointing last season when the Italian side finished 7th in Serie A, and therefore missed out on European competition for this campaign, Spalletti's side have already lost Ever Banega and Gianluca Caprari this summer.

Lemos is believed to have a release clause of €30m, though Las Palmas' willingness to consider bids for the defender may depend on other business at the club this summer.

Jonathan Viera is currently on Swansea's radar, while Tana is believed to be the subject of bids from Celta Vigo and Real Betis. If both of these players are sold, Las Palmas may be desperate to keep Mauricio Lemas and frustrate Inter this summer.