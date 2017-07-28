Liverpool Set to Keep Rejecting Barcelona Bids for Philippe Coutinho With Player Happy at Anfield

Liverpool reportedly remain relaxed over the future of fan favourite Philippe Coutinho despite the subject of potentially uncomfortable attention of Barcelona this week.

A claim from Catalunya earlier this week suggested that personal terms between Barça and Coutinho's camp had been agreed, but Liverpool are certainly not feeling under pressure to sell.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The Reds are thought to have rejected one bid of around £72m already this month and it was claimed this week that a hefty £133m (£44m more than the current world transfer record) had been set as their asking price - Goal's Melissa Reddy has suggested such claims are false because the official stance is that he isn't for sale at any price.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the club intends to keep knocking back further Coutinho bids.

The 25-year-old only signed a new long-term contract at Anfield last season and Echo journalist James Pearce observes that Coutinho doesn't appear to have been unsettled by the rumours.

To answer the question: Yes, Phil Coutinho trained and had some incredible chemistry with Mo Salah.#LFC — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 27, 2017

Having noted that the player trained as normal on Wednesday and Thursday with the Liverpool squad in Germany, Pearce commented, "There have been no murmurings of discontent in the camp over either his attitude or his application".

Despite the potential lure of Camp Nou, Coutinho hasn't had his head turned - the fact that close friend Neymar is looking less and less likely to be there beyond the summer could be part of it.

This upcoming season will offer him the chance to play in the Champions League in a Liverpool shirt for only the second time since joining the club from Inter Milan back in January 2013, an attraction the Reds haven't been able to consistently offer in recent years.