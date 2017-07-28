Man City's Kevin De Bruyne Defends Citizens' Spending & Labels Transfer Activity 'Normal'

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has discussed his club's movements in this summer's transfer market - claiming that the money spent by the Citizens is necessary and 'normal' for big clubs.

City have spend over £200m during the current window, bringing in high profile players such as Bernardo Silva, Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy - but De Bruyne is adamant that the club can easily afford it:

Bob Levey/GettyImages

"It's how the market goes. There's a lot of money [going out], but there's a lot of money going in," De Bruyne said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"Who can say that spending £200m is normal? It isn't. But how the league and football is going at the moment, it's normal prices.

"Obviously it's a lot of money, but it's things that we needed to do. The revenue that the club gets in will be more than the £200m."

Bob Levey/GettyImages

"We lost five or six players, especially in defence, so we had to buy in some players and I think the acquisitions are really good."

The Belgian also took the time to talk about his club's pre-season endeavours - claiming that City are heading in the right direction despite a 2-0 loss to Manchester United followed by a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

"I think we're on the right way. Obviously this game doesn't say a lot, but it says that we're moving in the right direction," he said.

"Hopefully we can have a good performance against Tottenham [on Saturday] and then we will work hard in Manchester to be ready for August 12 [Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion]."