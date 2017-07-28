Middlesbrough Announce £6.5m Signing of Striker Ashley Fletcher From West Ham

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher for £6.5m.

Fletcher, who spent just one season with the Hammers, making 20 appearances in all competitions and scoring once, is an England Under-20 international and joins Boro as they look to gain promotion from the Championship back into the Premier League.

JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

The 21-year-old struggled to assert himself at the London Stadium due to the presence of established strikers Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew and will face similar competition at the Riverside after Middlesbrough announced the deal.

Middlesbrough have already signed Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest for £15m and Martin Braithwaite from Toulouse for a reported £9m as they look to improve their often toothless attack from last season.

Middlesbrough had already announced a fee had been agreed for Fletcher's signing, with the former Manchester United youth player leaving West Ham's Germany pre-season training camp to agree terms with Boro.

Fletcher has previous experience in England's lower leagues, spending a season on loan with Barnsley in League One and scoring nine goals in 27 appearances for the Tykes.

Middlesbrough were relegated last season, finishing 19th and are hopeful of achieving promotion straight back to the Premier League despite the competitive nature of the Championship.

Cyrus Christie has also been signed from Derby County, Jonny Howson has been drafted in from Norwich, while goalkeeper Darren Randolph has also been bought after Victor Valdes left at the end of his contract.