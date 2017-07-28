Soccer

Newcastle United Flop Set to End St James' Park Nightmare as Ligue 1 Side Confident of Deal

90Min
an hour ago

Newcastle United striker Emmanuel Rivière is set to end his nightmare spell with the Toon, with Ligue 1 side Metz confident of signing the player. The former France Under-21 international has also been closely monitored by Turkish Süper Lig side Osmanlispor, but the player is believed to favour a move back to his native land with the northern French club.

According to reports from L'Equipe, Metz are closing in on signing the 27-year-old forward, and are growing increasingly confident of tying up the deal relatively quickly. Rivière has made only 31 appearances for the Magpies since joining the club from Monaco in 2014, and has just a single league goal to his name.

The forward has produced a rather underwhelming career in football, scoring 49 goals in 211 appearances - a fairly poor goalscoring return for a striker. Rivière began his career with Alpine side AS Saint-Etienne, going on to play for Toulouse and Monaco before sealing his switch to St James' Park in 2014.

Newcastle United fans may well be glad to see the back of the player, who is famed more for his acrobatic celebrations than his footballing abilities. Rivière spent last season on loan at La Liga side Osasuna, and failed to score in 15 appearances for the side. The striker will be hoping to reignite his career with a switch this summer, and Metz could be the ideal opportunity.

Toon boss Rafael Benítez has made a number of shrewd signings so far this summer: Wingers Jacob Murphy and Christian Atsu have joined from Norwich City and Chelsea, while centre-back Florian Lejeune has arrived from SD Eibar, alongside former Sunderland loanee Javier Manquillo from Atlético Madrid. Mikel Merino has also joined on loan from Borussia Dortmund.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters