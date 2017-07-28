Reds Starlet Reveals How His Life Has Changed Since Record-Breaking Start to Liverpool Career

Ben Woodburn has explained how he has remained unfazed, despite being thrust into the limelight in Liverpool's first-team plans last season.

The 17-year-old has been touted as one of the biggest talents to emerge from the Reds' youth setup in years, and fans have already grown accustomed to his sparkling displays in the brief outings he has made in Jurgen Klopp's teams over the past 12 months.

In an extensive interview with the club's website, Woodburn revealed that he relishes every matchday squad that he is a part of, and that nerves are the furthest thing from his mind when he takes to the field in front of the Anfield faithful.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He said: “I have enjoyed every minute of it so much. It’s been a massive learning experience for me, especially alongside the players we have in the squad. Having those people around has made learning easier for me.

“I wouldn’t say I get nervous about anything now, I get excited because I just love playing football.

“Being in the squad, it’s kind of become normal for me. The other lads, they treat me like a normal player – it’s not like I’m a young kid and so I’m different. It feels normal. They make it easier for me to interact with them and ask for the ball in training and matches.”

What a night 😀⚽️❤️ A post shared by Benwoodburn (@ben.woodburn) on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:10pm PST

Woodburn doesn't turn 18 years of age until October, and despite his remarkable rise up the ranks admitted that his family helps to keep him grounded with all the furore surrounding his undoubted talent.

He continued: “They don’t treat me any differently or anything. I still have to do the odd thing around the house for my mum – I have to tidy my room and put my dishes away!

“They’re the same with me. They obviously know my life has changed, but they keep my feet on the ground. Life at home and with my friends is the same as it used to be, it hasn’t changed for me.”

Ben Woodburn missed this morning's training session with a sore back. Will also miss this evening's. Injury is not serious. — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) July 27, 2017

The winger, who described notching his first senior goal for the club against Leeds as "an unbelievable moment for me", also found the time to heap praise on Klopp and added that he believed his manager would help to eek out the potential within him.

He stated: “I feel like we’ve got quite a good relationship. He will tell me if he thinks I should be doing something else, he will praise me. He has been really good with me and since I’ve been with the first team, he’s helped me a lot.

“I think the first hug I had off him was after the Leeds game. He gave me a big one then! But it makes it special when you get advice from someone like him.

"He is one of the best in what he does. I just hope I can repay him with what I do on the pitch.”