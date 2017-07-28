Soccer

Reports Claim Sunderland Turn Down Bid From Turkish Giants Besiktas for Wing Star

27 minutes ago

Sunderland have reportedly rejected a bid from Turkish side Besiktas for winger Jeremain Lens, as the Championship side look to keep hold of their biggest assets in a bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Wearsiders have already lost their two biggest players this summer in Jermaine Defoe and Jordan Pickford, as well as Fabio Borini - who has joined AC Milan on loan with an obligation to buy.

However, in an attempt at damage limitation over this summer transfer period, the Black Cats seem to be fending off interest from elsewhere, after Sky Sports' Keith Downie sent out a tweet claiming that the club have turned down a transfer offer for Jeremain Lens.

After joining the club in the summer of 2015, Lens spent last season on loan to Fenerbache, and with the Dutchman falling out of favour the season prior to his loan, anyone could be forgiven for expecting his departure this summer.

But Sunderland seem to be eager to batten down the hatches and avoid a mass exodus, after already waving goodbye to a large amount of players whose contracts have expired.

In terms of arrivals, the recently relegated club have seen six new faces make their way to the Stadium of Light.

Loan deals for Lewis Grabban, Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway are joined by the transfers of James Vaughan, Jason Steele and Aiden McGeady.

Whether or not Lens will be trying to force a move away from Sunderland is yet to be seen, but an improved bid from Besiktas may well cause the winger to try and force his way out - jumping from the sinking ship.

