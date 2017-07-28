Soccer

Sidelined Everton Ace Yannick Bolasie Reveals His Top 3 Favourite Players of All Time

90Min
2 hours ago

Yannick Bolasie has revealed his picks for his all-time top three footballers - and unsurprisingly they include an Arsenal legend.

The crocked Everton star spoke to FourFourTwo magazine about who he considers to be the best players that he has seen play the beautiful game, and the self-confessed Gunners fan had no hesitation in naming one of the finest footballers to grace Highbury and the Emirates in the past 20 years.

He said: "Obviously I support Arsenal so I used to like [Thierry] Henry.

"When he pulled off to the left, got the ball and you know straight away when he's running towards you one-on-one he's bending it around you, or he's one-on-one with the keeper and you know he is going towards that corner, Henry changed that. I used to love that as an Arsenal fan."

The DR Congo international, who is currently sidelined with a cruciate knee ligament injury, also named legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo and Czech Republic winger Pavel Nedved as the other two greats in his mind.

Arsenal's French striker Thierry Henry c

Revealing why he chose two players who never plied their trade in the Premier League, Bolasie admitted that the ability of the duo made them stand out for their clubs and respective countries during their time on the pitch.

He added: "R9, Ronaldo, Brazil. If there was a player like him today doing all that kind of stuff, pace, power, tricks and thinking at the same time...pure joke!

"I did like Nedved. [In] the Italian league, Nedved for me was a joke."

Bolasie recently stated his intent to return to the Everton first-team fold around the Christmas period, with his rehabilitation period from the injury he sustained last December proving to be a slow and lengthy march back to full fitness.

