Soccer

Southampton Remain Keen on Spurs Defender as Contingency Plan for Virgil van Dijk Exit

90Min
38 minutes ago

Southampton remain in the market for unsettled Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer in the event that Virgil van Dijk leaves St Mary's this summer after much speculation.

The Saints were first linked with Austria international in June, and despite a determination to keep hold of Van Dijk, the Daily Mail notes that Wimmer is seen as a 'contingency plan'.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Van Dijk's future at Southampton has become increasingly uncertain in recent weeks. It has become clear that the centre-back wants to leave, with both Liverpool and Manchester City interested, and it may be that they ultimately have no choice but to sanction a sale.

Liverpool publicly apologised and backed off Van Dijk earlier this summer after being accused by Southampton of 'tapping up', but there is a belief that a move to Anfield is still a possibility.

The Mail's report notes that Wimmer would command a fee of around £20m, with manager Mauricio Pochettino fully aware that the 24-year-old craves more regular football.

Earlier this summer it was reported that Southampton were put off by such a price tag. Yet the sale of Van Dijk would likely bring in excess of £50m through the door.

What Wimmer offers is proven Premier League quality. Although largely a back-up to Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld ever since he arrived in north London from Cologne in 2015, he has had runs in the team on a couple of occasions as a result of injuries to the others.

