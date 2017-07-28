Soccer

Turkish Giants Offered Injury Prone Diafra Sakho as West Ham Look to Get Striker Off Wage Bill

90Min
28 minutes ago

Diafra Sakho's Premier League spell could soon be over after reports in Turkey suggested he had been offered to Fenerbahce.

The injury plagued West Ham player has 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Hammers, and according Turkish news oulet Fanatik he could be in line for a transfer across the continent.

Sakho has only made 54 appearances across three seasons with West Ham, and manager Slaven Bilic could look to cut his losses over the striker and sell him for a knockdown price to get him off the wage bill.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Senegal international will have been pushed further down the pecking order at the London Stadium following the arrivals of Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic.

That, coupled with his unreliability due to a succession of niggles and strains, appear to have led to Bilic running out of patience with Sakho and the forward may now depart to link up with the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium-based outfit.

Fenerbahce are believed to have run the rule over possible striking additions after their main marksman Robin van Persie suffered an injury.

Manchester City's Wilfried Bony and wantaway Arsenal star Lucas Perez have both been touted as potential arrivals at the club, while Sakho's international compatriot Moussa Sow - who currently plays for FC Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai - is another consideration.

Sakho joined West Ham from French side FC Metz in August 2014 for a fee in the region of £5m, and begun life in England like a man possessed. The 27-year-old plundered six goals in his opening six matches for the Irons - the first man to do so in 25 years - which preceded a dry spell in front of goal and the beginning of his injury nightmare.

Back and abductor problems ensured his maiden campaign was stop-start in nature from November onwards, and his time spent on the treatment table only increased from there.

Hamstring and further back problems have resulted in Sakho missing a mammoth 57 games in the past two seasons for West Ham and his 16/17 season saw the six-times capped international play just 181 minutes' worth of first-team football full stop.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters