Turkish Giants Offered Injury Prone Diafra Sakho as West Ham Look to Get Striker Off Wage Bill

Diafra Sakho's Premier League spell could soon be over after reports in Turkey suggested he had been offered to Fenerbahce.

The injury plagued West Ham player has 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Hammers, and according Turkish news oulet Fanatik he could be in line for a transfer across the continent.

Sakho has only made 54 appearances across three seasons with West Ham, and manager Slaven Bilic could look to cut his losses over the striker and sell him for a knockdown price to get him off the wage bill.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Senegal international will have been pushed further down the pecking order at the London Stadium following the arrivals of Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic.

That, coupled with his unreliability due to a succession of niggles and strains, appear to have led to Bilic running out of patience with Sakho and the forward may now depart to link up with the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium-based outfit.

Fenerbahce are believed to have run the rule over possible striking additions after their main marksman Robin van Persie suffered an injury.

What do we do with Diafra Sakho, aye? — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) July 25, 2017

Manchester City's Wilfried Bony and wantaway Arsenal star Lucas Perez have both been touted as potential arrivals at the club, while Sakho's international compatriot Moussa Sow - who currently plays for FC Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai - is another consideration.

Sakho joined West Ham from French side FC Metz in August 2014 for a fee in the region of £5m, and begun life in England like a man possessed. The 27-year-old plundered six goals in his opening six matches for the Irons - the first man to do so in 25 years - which preceded a dry spell in front of goal and the beginning of his injury nightmare.

Back and abductor problems ensured his maiden campaign was stop-start in nature from November onwards, and his time spent on the treatment table only increased from there.

Hamstring and further back problems have resulted in Sakho missing a mammoth 57 games in the past two seasons for West Ham and his 16/17 season saw the six-times capped international play just 181 minutes' worth of first-team football full stop.

