Soccer

VIDEO: Robo Cup 2017 Kicks Off to Remind Humanity That it Has Nothing to Fear From Robots...Yet

90Min
28 minutes ago

Forget the World Cup in Russia...the Robo Cup 2017 has officially kicked off!

Japanese inventors look to try and recreate football - the sport that humans can already play - with robots; because, well, why not?

1995 saw the Japanese come up with a dream - to create robots that can play football. Apparently at the time, the footballing quality of human standard wasn't quite up to scratch. The likes of George Weah, Jurgen Klinsmann or Michael Laudrup weren't impressive enough for them, and two years later the Japanese city of Nagoya hosted the first ever robot footballing tournament.

Fast forward 20 years, and Robo Cup 2017 has kicked off, boasting all sorts of technological 'advancements' - as you can see in the video below:

Why watch Lionel Messi dribble through an entire team before scoring when you can watch a bunch of robots continually fall over in an attempt to kick a ball?

According to Tech Radar, the Robo Cup has all sorts of different types of football, including humanoid, standard platform, middle size, small size and simulation categories as well as a penalty shootout.

Truly riveting.

Aside from the football though, Robo Cup does seem to actually have some form of dignity to it; with an 'industrial league' - to bring about work-related challenges; the 'rescue league' - designed to create disaster scenarios that the robots could help overcome; and finally, the 'home league' - applying technologies to everyday lives.

Let's be honest, as silly as it seems, those football matches look hilarious, purely because of the complete inadequacy of the robots involved.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters