VIDEO: Rooney Ridiculed as Fans Mock Everton Ace Over Awful Shot on 2nd Senior Debut

90Min
an hour ago

A romantic Goodison Park return for prodigal son Wayne Rooney seemed to be written in the stars ahead of his second debut for the club.

The veteran striker made his second senior bow for the Toffees in Thursday's 1-0 Europa League qualifier against MFK Ruzomberok but, despite his best attempts, failed to net that fairytale goal in his first game for his boyhood club in 13 years.

Well, we say best attempts. The Manchester United legend was the subject of ridicule on social media after one such goalbound effort - a strike that could have drawn comparisons to that goal he scored against Arsenal in October 2002 - was high, wide and not-so-mighty:

Rooney was politely applauded by the Everton faithful in the Gwladys Street End, but Twitter didn't prove to be such a safe haven for the England international after that attempt:

It's alright, Wayne. Evertonians still love you and expect you to rattle in your fair share of goals this term. 

Hopefully one of them will be the winning goal in a Merseyside derby won't go amiss like last night's did though!

