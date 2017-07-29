Arsenal Fear Alexis Sanchez Could 'Go on Strike' as Man City Prepare Bumper Contract Offer

Arsenal reportedly fear that Alexis Sanchez could 'go on strike' as he looks to force the club into selling him this summer, with the latest rumours also suggesting that Manchester City are willing to pay him almost two-and-a-half-times what he currently earns in north London.

Sanchez remains no closer to signing a new Arsenal contract despite the Gunners offering him a sizeable pay rise on his current £140,000 weekly wages. The club is refusing to sell, but they may be left with no choice if the player refuses to train.

The Sun has claimed that Arsenal are worried the Chilean will 'down tools' until he gets the transfer he seemingly craves. It potentially gives the club a serious problem as, were he to do so, it could unsettle the rest of the dressing room on the eve of the new season.

He is supposed to start training on Sunday after an extended summer break following international duty at the Confederations Cup. But a rather green looking Sanchez told his Instagram followers on Friday that he is 'sick', throwing a further spanner into the works.

The player is thought to have asked Arsenal for excessive £400,000-per-week wages, pricing himself out of an extension. It was rumoured that he also deliberately priced himself out of a move to PSG, before the French giants targeted Neymar, because City is his preference.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sanchez previously worked with City boss Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, and the Daily Mail suggests that the two-time Premier League champions are ready to offer him a contract worth £320,000-per-week - a figure that would see Sanchez become City's highest earner.

It doesn't hit his top demand, but if the assumption that he deliberately asking for too much at Arsenal is correct, he is unlikely to turn down such an offer from City if it means reuniting with Guardiola and getting himself to a Champions League club after the Gunners missed out.