Soccer

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu Responds to Philippe Coutinho Rumours

90Min
2 hours ago

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has offered his stance on Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, with the Spanish giants known to be pursuing the Brazilian star.

The 25-year-old is actively being courted by the Blaugrana who are said to have had a £72m bid previously rejected.

Liverpool have slapped a £133m price tag on Coutinho to warn off the Spanish giants and Jurgen Klopp is doing everything in his power to ensure the mercurial midfielder remains on Merseyside this summer.

But Bartomeu says he is a big fan of the Brazilian international and that the club will be looking to sign a midfielder.

Speaking in Spanish publication Sport, per the Mirror, he said: "He's a Liverpool player and I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, which we do in the summer is to be very discreet about everything, so we can not confirm or deny anything.

"There will be more players (coming in), one in the middle, sure."

Judging by Bartomeu's comments, Barca may wish to use Coutinho in a deeper midfield role and perhaps see him as a natural replacement for the ageing Andres Iniesta.

Many suggested that the Liverpool man was seen as a successor to Neymar, should he join Paris Saint-Germain, but perhaps the Blaugrana want to acquire him for different purposes.

But, if Neymar does leave for France, Coutinho will be used on the left-wing while the club looks for a suitable central midfielder to join their ranks. Marco Verratti? Who knows.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters