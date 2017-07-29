Bayern Munich CEO Confirms Antonio Conte Enquiry Over Promising Central Midfielder

Chelsea have made contact with Bayern Munich over the availability of out-of-favour central midfielder Renato Sanches, according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol.

The Portuguese youngster made the switch to the Allianz Arena last summer from Benfica. A fee of around £30m saw the then 18-year-old make his way towards the Bundesliga, but it's been a frustrating time in Bavaria for Sanches since then.

A year later and Carlo Ancelotti is rumoured to be open to letting the European Championships winner leave the club - be it on loan or on a permanent basis. And now, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol claims that Karl Heinz Rummenigge (CEO of Bayern Munich) has confirmed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has asked Ancelotti about Sanches.

Bayern Munich CEO confirms Chelsea interest in Renato Sanches. Says Conte asked Ancelotti about him after Bayern v Chelsea in Singapore — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 28, 2017

Despite being a young player hotly tipped for greatness, the Portuguese international only made 17 appearances in the German top flight last season - not registering a single assist or scoring a goal.

Chelsea have already signed AS Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer, and Nemanja Matic is expected to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

With Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante already on the Chelsea books, the acquisition of Renato Sanches will give the Blues four very good options in the middle of the park.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Sanches himself has spoken of his desire to leave the current German champions:

"Personally, I am not satisfied with my first year in Munich," Sanches told Bild.

"That's why I would like to change and go to a club that can give me more minutes.

"I am now on the China tour with FC Bayern, but after that we will get together in Munich and hopefully find a solution."

Bayern's season kicks off on August 5 in the German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund. By then, Sanches will be hoping to have moved on from Bavaria.