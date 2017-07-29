Soccer

Brighton Look to Hijack Huddersfield's Attempts to Sign Croatian International

90Min
2 hours ago

Newly promoted Huddersfield Town, who have already made eight new signings this transfer window, are looking to secure the signing of attacker Ante Rebic from Italian outfit Fiorentina. 

The Croatian international is expected to travel to Huddersfield in order to complete a move, but TMW report that Brighton and Hove Albion may make a last minute attempt to hijack the deal.

FBL-GER-CUP-FRANKFURT-DORTMUND

Rebic signed for Fiorentina in 2013, but hasn't featured for his parent club in any of the past three seasons. Loan moves saw him play at RB Leipzig, Hellas Verona and Eintracht Frankfurt, where inconsistent selection halted the 23-year-old's potential to achieve greater things. 

Although Huddersfield are still in pole position to sign Rebic, both Premier League sides will look to offer him more playing time in their fight to stay up, with a €4.5m reported fee needed to confirm the deal according to TMW.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

That being said, a lack of goals and assists in all three of his loan spells has cast doubt over the winger's ability to cut it at the top level, particularly in the Premier League where the oncoming season looks to be more demanding than ever, and poor performances will lessen his minutes once again. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters