Brighton Look to Hijack Huddersfield's Attempts to Sign Croatian International

Newly promoted Huddersfield Town, who have already made eight new signings this transfer window, are looking to secure the signing of attacker Ante Rebic from Italian outfit Fiorentina.

The Croatian international is expected to travel to Huddersfield in order to complete a move, but TMW report that Brighton and Hove Albion may make a last minute attempt to hijack the deal.

Rebic signed for Fiorentina in 2013, but hasn't featured for his parent club in any of the past three seasons. Loan moves saw him play at RB Leipzig, Hellas Verona and Eintracht Frankfurt, where inconsistent selection halted the 23-year-old's potential to achieve greater things.

Although Huddersfield are still in pole position to sign Rebic, both Premier League sides will look to offer him more playing time in their fight to stay up, with a €4.5m reported fee needed to confirm the deal according to TMW.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

That being said, a lack of goals and assists in all three of his loan spells has cast doubt over the winger's ability to cut it at the top level, particularly in the Premier League where the oncoming season looks to be more demanding than ever, and poor performances will lessen his minutes once again.