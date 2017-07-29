Crystal Palace Star Andros Townsend Names Eagles' Best FIFA Player at Tournament for 2018 Edition

After a third place finish at the Premier League Asia Trophy as part of their pre-season preparations, the Crystal Palace squad were able to enjoy some down time with the latest edition FIFA in Hong Kong, before flying back to England.

This time last year, the Eagles were on their 2017 pre-season tour in Vancouver, and whilst out there were invited to have a sneak peak of the brand new FIFA 17 before it was released.

They were lucky enough to do the same this year as a group of players took part in a FIFA 18 mini-tournament, with some Leicester City players and professional gamers also taking part at the Harbour View Renaissance Hotel ahead of the launch of the new game.

ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

At the event Andros Townsend was questioned by Goal, about who he thought was the best FIFA player in the Crystal Palace dressing room, and revealed that he thinks Christian Benteke is the best.





Not only is Benteke seen as one of the most talented footballers in the squad, he showed he also has a talent for video games, as he reached the final where he was eventually beaten by Leicester's Riyad Mahrez.

When asked about who was the best player, Townsend was quoted by Goal.com saying: "Everyone keeps saying Wilfred Zaha, but last time I played him I beat him so whether that makes me champ I don't know. I'd imagine it would be Christian Benteke."





Away from the virtual turf, Benteke he has made an impact at Selhurst Park after scoring 15 goals in 36 Premier League games in his debut season for the Eagles, and many experts are tipping him to better that goal tally this season.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Crystal Palace kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday August 12 at home against newly promoted Huddersfield Town, and the Palace faithful will certainly be hoping the Belgian can transfer his FIFA form onto the pitch this season for Crystal Palace.