Everton Join a Host of Premier League Clubs Chasing Breakthrough Nice Midfielder

Ronald Koeman is looking to bring his 12th signing of the summer to Merseyside as Everton have their eye on an Ivorian midfielder sparking an interest from Europe's elite.

According to the Guardian, Everton have joined Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign £33m-rated central midfielder Jean Michaël Seri from Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The Ivory Coast international provided nine goals and six assists last season, as well as a total of 73 chances created, maintained by an outstanding 90% passing accuracy average to help Nice finish third in the division.

Seri's performance was rewarded at the end of the campaign with the Marc-Vivien Foe award - which goes to the Ligue 1's best African player every season.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Other than Arsenal and Spurs, Everton will also have to compete with the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Inter Milan for Jean Seri.

Although Nice manager Lucien Favre insists that the player will stay with the French side.

Despite the Gunners and Lilywhites showing an interest in the Ivorian, Arsenal are reportedly still prioritising the transfer of Frenchman Thomas Lemar from Ligue 1 Champions AS Monaco as Alexis Sanchez's future seems uncertain.

Mauricio Pochettino on the other hand believes Tottenham do not desperately need new additions to their squad despite reports linking an exit for defensive midfielder Eric Dier.