Everton Outcast Given Hope of Continuing Premier League Dream With Top Flight Trio Interested

A trio of Premier League clubs are battling it out to secure the signature of Everton outcast Oumar Niasse, according to the Sun.

The red top has linked the striker with Burnley, as well as top flight newcomers Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as Niasse looks to end his spell as an outcast on Merseyside.

Brighton are thought to be the favourites to cut Niasse's disastrous time at Goodison Park short, but they will face serious competition for the Senegal international, if the Magpies and Clarets have any say in the matter.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Niasse has been surplus to requirements with the Toffees ever since Ronald Koeman took up the managerial reins last summer, and he spent time out on loan at Hull City (where he impressed) in the second half of last season as a result.

Despite beng handed a squad number of the 2017/18 campaign, however, Niasse is still out of favour under the Dutchman and is desperate to leave to gain minutes elsewhere.

Brighton, who have yet to add a new striker to their ranks following promotion to the Championship, are said to be interested in taking the 27-year-old off Everton's hands.

Would Oumar Niasse not be worth another loan or even a cut price bid for @HullCity? He's a million miles from being in Koeman's plans. — Chris Robertson (@chrissyrobbo77) July 27, 2017

Seagulls boss Christ Hughton has the likes of Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock available in attacking areas, but is keen to bolster his ranks to give the south coast club the best possible chance of top flight survival.

Newcastle and Burnley, though, will prove tough opposition to see off to land Niasse, with Rafael Benitez and Sean Dyche also determined to add forward options to their respective teams. Benitez is also yet to address the lack of marksmen options in his senior squad, while Dyche has bolstered his ranks with the addition of veteran forward Johnathan Walters in the off season.

Niasse originally joined Everton for £13.5m under previous manager Roberto Martinez, but his spell with the Blues has been filled with negativity ever since he walked through the door.

Claims from his fellow players of Niasse's ability being described as 'raw' were quickly followed by a dearth of opportunities to impress - both under Martinez and Koeman - and he has only gone on to make seven appearances for the club's senior side in the past 18 months.

