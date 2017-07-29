Ex-Juve Star Reveals Why He'd Score 60 Goals a Season & Gives Himself 'Conservative' £80m Price Tag

Former Italian international Fabrizio Ravanelli believes that it is now "easy" to score goals as there are no great defenders left in football. The 48-year-old, who previously played with the likes of Juventus and Marseille, backed himself to break goalscoring records if he was still playing.





The Italian claimed that if he was playing now, he'd be worth "perhaps £80million at a conservative estimate." Ravanelli also heaped praise onto Manchester United's Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimović, stating the striker is his favourite goal scorer in recent years, according to the Sun.

#sportingtherapyGREATEST "My mentality was strong. I was very professional. I worked hard technically and tactically." Fabrizio Ravenelli pic.twitter.com/dHmAWBjjrB — Sporting Therapy (@sportingtherapy) July 17, 2017

"Once upon a time, it was difficult to score a goal. Now it’s easy," claimed Ravenelli. "The great defenders are finished. There are no more Nesta's, Maldini's or Stam's. In every game, you have five or six chances. It used to be one or two, maximum three.





"This is sure. Not just me but Gianfranco Zola, Eric Cantona, Teddy Sheringham. We’d all score more these days," he continued. "I don’t want to be pretentious, but I scored 34 goals for Juventus in the 1995-96 season and then 31 the next season with Middlesbrough. Nowadays, I’d score 60 goals a season, 50 for sure."

Zlatan has been immortalised on the 1,000 Krona bank note. He seems pretty happy with himself! 👊 pic.twitter.com/KuCOHIv9uG — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) July 27, 2017

Ravenelli also believes that the success of Manchester United's Swede is down to his self-belief, stating it as an important factor in a striker.

"I love him. Nothing scares him," he added. "He is strong, he struts, technically brilliant, powerful personality, everything. You can tell he loves it. When you’re on the pitch, you have to believe you are the best."

Most recently, Ravenelli has stepped into the managerial world. Starting in 2011 taking charge of the Juventus youth system, Ravenelli's first break came with French side AC Ajaccio. Managing the side for just 12 games, the former Italy striker has been a free agent since his departure from Ajaccio in November 2013.