Soccer

Hull City Keen on Signing Out-of-Favour Bournemouth Midfielder Marc Wilson

90Min
an hour ago

Hull City are reportedly ready to make a move for out-of-favour Bournemouth midfielder Marc Wilson, as the 29-year-old looks for consistent game time ahead of the upcoming 2018 World Cup.

The Republic of Ireland international looks destined to be moved on this summer, and according to the Daily Mail, Hull are looking to bring him into the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis.

After joining the Cherries last season, Wilson found himself playing a bit-part role and was loaned out to West Brom in January - making only four appearances for the Baggies.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Now it seems he may have to undergo a step down into the Championship in order to receive adequate playing minutes in hope of impressing the powers that be in the Republic of Ireland ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Tigers have already seen four players join their ranks this summer, as new manager Leonid Slutsky looks to make his mark on the recently relegated team.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Free transfers in former Swansea winger Liam Edwards and ex crystal Palace striker Fraizer Campbell are joined by £1.7m signing Ondrej Mazuch from Sparta Prague and Liverpool youngster Kevin Stewart, who has arrived at the club for a reported £8m.

Hull will be planning on making an immediate return to the top flight of English football next season, but will have to make do without some important players from last term.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Eldin Jakupovic, Andrew Robertson, Ahmed Elmohamady, Tom Huddlestone and Curtis Davies have all departed the Tigers during this window, and Hull face a tough challenge ahead of the coming campaign.

