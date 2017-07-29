Juventus Set to Challenge Arsenal to Signature of Highly-Rated Sporting CP Midfielder

Juventus are ready to pursue highly-rated Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho, with Arsenal also interested in the Portuguese international.

The 25-year-old's versatility is said to have caught the eye of the Bianconeri, with Carvalho able to operate as either a defensive midfielder or as a centre-back.

According to Tuttosport (via Football Italia), the Scudetto winners will have to match the €40m release clause in his contract.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Juve are also locked in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over Blaise Matuidi, and maintain an interest in Liverpool's Emre Can, but see Carvalho as an alternative option for the role.

Despite possessing a wealth of talent in midfield, Massimiliano Allegri seems desperate to bolster the department this summer.

But, Allegri will face stiff competition from Arsenal in his pursuit of Carvalho, with the Gunners also keen to add some more steel to their midfield.

Juve have had a slightly mixed transfer window so far, having lost two key defenders in Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves to AC Milan PSG respectively.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Nevertheless, they have brought in some stellar signings with Douglas Costa and Mattia De Sciglio both arriving from Bayern Munich and AC Milan respectively, while Mehdi Benatia and Juan Cuadrado were signed on a permanent basis, after impressing on loan.