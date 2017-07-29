Liverpool Finally Give Up on Naby Keita After Failing to Convince RB Leipzig to Sell

Liverpool have reportedly admitted defeat in their drawn out chase of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita after seemingly accepting that the Bundesliga club will not do business this summer.

It was suggested earlier this month that the Reds would pull back from the negotiating table and wait until next summer when a £48m release clause supposedly become active, but speculation of improved offers and unrelenting interest continued to abound anyway.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

However, it once again seems to be over for this summer after Sky Sports and the Daily Mail have independently reported that Liverpool have, temporarily at least, ended their interest.

Leipzig's stance has always been not to sell Keita, even in the face of offers that hit £57m and £67m, and the Champions League club have shown no inclination to soften.

Keita would have been a huge new club record for Liverpool, but instead the Guinean now marks the second high profile target the Reds have failed to land this summer after publicly removing themselves from the Virgil van Dijk race in light of 'tapping up' allegations a few weeks ago.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Optimistic fans believe a move for the Dutch centre-back is still on the cards, though, while it's virtually impossible to believe that new Keita speculation won't be heard again in the month that remains of the transfer window.

As things stand, Liverpool have brought in just three players as they look to strengthen ahead of an increasingly competitive Premier League season and make a return to the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke have already made pre-season debuts, while Andrew Robertson is set for his unofficial bow this weekend as the Reds take on Hertha Berlin.