Soccer

Man Utd Edging Towards Long-Term Contract With 'Eager' Herrera After Agent Talks on Tour

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester United appear to be edging closer to tying up the future of fan favourite Ander Herrera after holding talks with the player's agent during the final week of the now finished American leg of the club's pre-season summer tour.

Herrera, who enjoyed his best season in United colours during Jose Mourinho's maiden campaign, recently entered the final year of the original contract he signed when joining from Athletic Bilbao in a near £30m deal in the summer of 2014.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Barcelona have been linked with a move since ex-Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde took over at Camp Nou, but there has never been any doubt Herrera was keen to stay at Old Trafford - rumours of a new £41m four-year deal surfaced earlier this month.

Now, according to the Daily Telegraph, agent Arturo Canales met with United officials in America last week to discuss the terms of the proposed terms.

In news that will excite fans, the Telegraph's report notes that 'Herrera sees his long-term future at Old Trafford and his eagerness to extend his contract is shared by United'.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

From previously flirting with the number 10 role, the Spaniard occupied a deeper box-to-box position last season, even filling in a defensive shielding midfielder on occasion, and flourished.

His first two seasons as a United player had been somewhat mixed and it was arguably a make or break year for Herrera in Manchester. The fact that he rose to the occasion showed his character, with a flawless performance against Chelsea at Old Trafford in April his best game.

Herrera's form last season also saw him earn his first senior international call-up for Spain. He was an unused substitute during the October international break, but got on the pitch at Wembley to make his long awaited debut at the age of 27.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters