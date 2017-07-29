Man Utd Edging Towards Long-Term Contract With 'Eager' Herrera After Agent Talks on Tour

Manchester United appear to be edging closer to tying up the future of fan favourite Ander Herrera after holding talks with the player's agent during the final week of the now finished American leg of the club's pre-season summer tour.

Herrera, who enjoyed his best season in United colours during Jose Mourinho's maiden campaign, recently entered the final year of the original contract he signed when joining from Athletic Bilbao in a near £30m deal in the summer of 2014.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Barcelona have been linked with a move since ex-Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde took over at Camp Nou, but there has never been any doubt Herrera was keen to stay at Old Trafford - rumours of a new £41m four-year deal surfaced earlier this month.

Now, according to the Daily Telegraph, agent Arturo Canales met with United officials in America last week to discuss the terms of the proposed terms.

In news that will excite fans, the Telegraph's report notes that 'Herrera sees his long-term future at Old Trafford and his eagerness to extend his contract is shared by United'.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

From previously flirting with the number 10 role, the Spaniard occupied a deeper box-to-box position last season, even filling in a defensive shielding midfielder on occasion, and flourished.

His first two seasons as a United player had been somewhat mixed and it was arguably a make or break year for Herrera in Manchester. The fact that he rose to the occasion showed his character, with a flawless performance against Chelsea at Old Trafford in April his best game.

Herrera's form last season also saw him earn his first senior international call-up for Spain. He was an unused substitute during the October international break, but got on the pitch at Wembley to make his long awaited debut at the age of 27.