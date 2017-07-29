MLS: Daniel Royer Scores Twice, Red Bulls Beat Impact

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer had two goals, Michael Murillo had his first MLS goal and the New York Red Bulls beat the Montreal Impact 4-0 on Saturday night.

Royer has six goals in his last four games.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his seventh goal in the last nine matches, and Luis Robles had two saves in his seventh shutout of the season. The Red Bulls (11-8-2) have won four in a row and five of its last six. New York is 8-0-0 at Red Bull Arena against Montreal.

Royer gave the Red Bulls the lead on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Alex Muyl's inbound pass led Royer into the area where he drew a penalty on charging goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau — in his MLS debut. Murillo put away, from point-blank range, the rebound of a shot by Royer in the 58th to make it 2-0. Wright-Phillips and Royer added goals in the waning minutes.

Montreal (6-8-6) had just five shots and was more than doubled by the Red Bulls in time of possession.

ATLANTA 1, ORLANDO CITY 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Hector "Tito" Villalba again provided the late-game boost Atlanta United needed without injured star forward Josef Martinez.

This time it was for one point instead of three.

Villalba scored his team-high 10th goal in stoppage time to give Atlanta United a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Saturday.

"It's been my moment and I'm taking advantage of it but I have to thank the coaching staff for all of the help that they've been giving me, showing me things on film and I'm just taking advantage of it," Villalba said.

He also scored in the 86th minute last week in Atlanta's 1-0 victory at Orlando.

On Saturday, Miguel Almiron found Yamil Asad outside the box and he threaded a pass to a wide-open Villalba. He beat goalkeeper Joe Bendik on a one-on-one to salvage a standings point for expansion Atlanta (10-7-4) in the second minute of extra time.

NEW ENGLAND 3, PHILADELPHIA 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kei Kamara scored twice, and Juan Agudelo added a late goal in the New England Revolution's 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Kamara had his first multi-goal game since July 2016. He has seven goals this season

Kamara opened the scoring in the 38th minute, leaping to receive a high, arcing pass from Kelyn Rowe and beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Kamara added his second in the 85th minute, and Agudelo put it out of reach with his eighth goal of the year four minutes later.

The Revolution (7-9-5) have won two straight following four consecutive losses.

Philadelphia (7-10-5) was playing without reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake. Blake suffered a hand injury for Jamaica in the Gold Cup final loss to the United States on Wednesday night.

San Jose 1, Colorado 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Nick Lima scored his second goal of the season, David Bingham had his sixth shutout and the San Jose Earthquakes hung on to beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night.

San Jose (8-9-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with its first win since July 1.

Lima scored in the 58th minute off assists by Darwin Ceren and Shea Salinas. Salinas' corner kick found Ceren at the top of the box and he headed a pass to a waiting Lima. Lima trapped the pass and drilled the ball into the net.

Colorado was outshot 15-8 overall and had just two shots on target. The Rapids (6-12-2) are winless over their last three matches, and are 0-8-1 on the road this season.

Salt Lake 2, Columbus 2

SANDY, Utah (AP) Ola Kamara scored two goals and the Columbus Crew rallied for a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Kamara tied it in the 60th minute, blasting a rebound into an open net. He slipped a pass behind the defense to a streaking Ethan Finlay, whose shot ricocheted off the crossbar to a wide-open Kamara for a half-volley from just outside the 6-yard box.

Kamara opened the scoring in the 15th, first-timing with the inside of his left foot a pass from Connor Maloney high into the net. Joao Plata converted from the spot in the 50th minute to tie it and Jefferson Savarino raced down the right sideline and beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen to give Columbus (10-11-2) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd.

Real Salt Lake outshot Columbus, which had only two shots on target, 20-13 but missed on several chances, including two that bounced off the post.

Real Salt Lake (7-12-4) is unbeaten in its last four.

Vancouver 4, Dallas 0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Fredy Montero had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 4-0 on Saturday night for their third victory in four matches.

Bernie Ibini-Isei and Nicolas Mezquida added goals and David Ousted had three saves for Vancouver (9-8-3). Ousted has five shutouts this season, two in the last three games.

FC Dallas (9-4-7) lost for the first time since a 2-0 loss at Portland on June 10.

Ibini-Isei blasted a left-footer into the net from just outside the top of the box to open the scoring in the 18th minute. Montero doubled the advantage early in the second half, converting from the spot after a penalty in the area by Kellyn Acosta. Montero added a goal in the 67th and Mezquida in the 83rd. It was Mezquida's second goal of the season and first since March 11.

Minnesota 4, D.C. 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Christian Ramirez scored his 11th goal of the season, Bobby Shuttleworth had four saves and Minnesota United beat D.C. United 4-0 Saturday night to snap a five-game winless streak.

Ramirez scored in the seventh minute to end Minnesota's goal drought at 358 minutes.

Shuttleworth has five shutouts this season for Minnesota (6-12-4).

Ramirez slipped behind the defense and put away a half-volley off a long, arcing pass from Kevin Molino for the first goal. Abu Danladi first-timed a feed from Molino just inside the post in the 40th and Jared Jeffrey's own goal put Minnesota up 3-0 in the 58th minute. Miguel Ibarra added a goal in stoppage time.

D.C. United (5-14-3) has lost six in a row - the longest such streak since losing a franchise-record seven straight in 2013 - and has been outscored 17-6 during that stretch.

Houston 2, Portland 2

HOUSTON (AP) Juan Cabezas scored the tying goal for Houston in the 81st minute, Diego Valeri had a goal and an assist for Portland and the Dynamo and Timbers settled for a 2-2 draw Saturday night.

Memo Rodriguez set up Cabezas' goal that helped keep the Dynamo (9-7-6) unbeaten at home against the Timbers. Houston is 3-0-3 against Portland in Houston. The draw also extended the Dynamo's home unbeaten streak to 11 matches overall.

Valeri gave Portland (8-8-7) a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, and Mauro Manotas tied it in the 37th. Sebastian Blanco scored in the 43rd to put the Timbers back in front.

Kansas City 3, Chicago 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Daniel Salloi had a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City survived a late scare to beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 on Saturday night.

Salloi opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, Matt Besler tied it for Chicago (11-5-5) in 28th, and Benny Feilhaber gave Sporting KC (9-4-9) a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time. Latif Blessing scored in the 51st - off Salloi's assist - to increase Kansas City's lead to 3-1.

David Accam cut it to 3-2 in the 78th minute with his 12th goal. Accam has either a goal or an assist in 10 of his last 11 games.

Sporting KC was playing without its top two goal scorers. Dom Dwyer was traded to Orlando City on Tuesday, and Gerso Fernandes was suspended one game for a foul against Real Salt Lake.

Sporting scored three-plus goals for the fifth time this season.

Los Angeles 0, Seattle 0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Stefan Frei had four saves for his seventh shutout of the season and the Seattle Sounders played Los Angeles to a 0-0 draw Saturday night in coach Sigi Schmid's return to the Galaxy.

Schmid was hired Thursday after the Galaxy (6-10-5) fired coach Curt Onalfo just 20 games into his first season.

Schmid coached Los Angeles from 1999-2004, winning the Supporters Shield and MLS Cup in 2002. He coached the Sounders from their MLS inception in 2009 until he and the club mutually parted way on July 26, 2016. Seattle went on to win the MLS Cup.

Brian Rowe had two saves; it was his second shutout of the season. He had nine clean sheets, third most in MLS, last season.

Seattle (8-7-7) had its three game win streak snapped, but is unbeaten in its last six.

Los Angeles played the final several minutes a man down after Jelle Van Damme was ejected following his second yellow card in the 86th minute. The Galaxy, winless in their last six, had lost five straight.