AS Monaco Turn Down 3rd Arsenal Bid for Thomas Lemar at €50m

AS Monaco have reportedly turned down a third Arsenal bid for ace youngster Thomas Lemar, this time totalling €50m (£44.7m).

Arsene Wenger has been keen to make strong signings this summer in order to show his side's intent for next season, such as the addition of Alexandre Lacazette to the squad. However, L'Equipe reported on Thursday that Arsenal's latest bid for Lemar had been, once again, denied.

L'Equipe: Monaco turn down third Arsenal offer for Thomas Lemar. €50m (£44.7m). "Departure does not seem completely excluded" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 28, 2017

Lemar has been linked with the Gunners for much of the summer, and the North London club had already seen two bids rejected prior to this one.

The 21-year-old was one of a number of players who impressed for Monaco last season, scoring nine times with 10 assists, aiding the club to claim the Ligue 1 title and reach the Champions League semi-final.

He's a versatile forward, able to play on either wing or down the middle, who's confident on the ball and has a slick passing ability, making the player a perfect fit Wenger's side.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Monaco have been clear on their 'not for sale' stance with Arsenal, particularly following their mass exodus of players this summer.

With Benjamin Mendy and Bernado Silva leaving for Manchester City and Tiemoué Bakayoko moving to Chelsea, Monaco have lost a lot of their key talent.

Furthermore, with Kylian Mbappé being heavily linked to Real Madrid, the French side are set to look like a very different side next season.





It appears that Arsenal may have to look elsewhere this summer, but Sky Sports believe that talks will continue.





Speaking on Sky Sports' Transfer Centre show, reporter Dharmesh Sheth stated: "Despite Monaco's insistence that he stays at the club, we understand Arsenal maintain a keen interest in the player.

"It's thought talks between the clubs continue."