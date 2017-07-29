Neymar Cancels Trip to China in Order to Sort Out Ongoing 'Transfer Issues' Amid PSG Speculation

The hottest transfer story of the summer has been given another twist as Neymar pulled out of a 'meet the fans' event in China in order to sort out his ongoing transfer saga.

Goal reported that a Chinese travel agency confirmed Neymar's representatives have had to cancel the striker's trip to Shanghai because "he and his team occupy themselves dealing with transfer issues."

Neymar's proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain is understood to involve a transfer fee of £198m, while reports suggest the Brazilian is motivated to move away from Barcelona in order to find a new challenge as the focal point of the attack.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

The French side activated the release clause in the striker's contract a fortnight ago and Neymar is considering leaving the Spanish side in order to be the main man at PSG.

The former French champions had a disappointing season, losing their four-year winning streak of Ligue 1 to Monaco and embarrassingly crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Neymar's Barcelona during a stunning comeback.

Barcelona club president Josep Bartomeu said the former Santos man will be making his own decision about his future - offering no certainties to the Barca fans that the forward will stay.

Neymar was making headlines for the wrong reasons during the week following a bust up in training with teammate Nelseon Semedo. The pair clashed following a collision during a training match, leading to Neymar storming out of training.

Now with the Brazilian pulling out his Shanghai visit, the spanners are truly thrown into the works as the speculation of joining PSG heightens. Neymar has played both of Barcelona's pre-season games and scored all the goals for the Spanish side - twice in a 2-1 victory over Juventus and got the only goal against Manchester United in a 1-0 win.

