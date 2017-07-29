Soccer

From Riches to Rags: Jermaine Pennant's Downward Spiral Continues as he Joins Non-League Side

90Min
2 hours ago

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has found himself facing a significant dip since his departure from Stoke in 2014.

After year-long spells at clubs such as FC Pune City, Tampine Rovers and quite recently only a pre-season at Scottish Championship side Hibernian, Pennant has rejected a permanent move to Scotland to sign for non-league Essex team Billericay town on a two-year deal, GMS understands. 

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

The team currently sit in the seventh tier of English football known as the Isthmian League and have Premier League veterans Jamie O'Hara and Paul Konchesky playing for them.

Pennant will reportedly be earning significantly less to what he has earned in the past as he signed a £3000-a-week contract.

Billericay's owner Glenn Tamplin had words of praise for the 34-year-old:

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"Jermaine will be a great signing and will help us get to where we want to go.

"We all know he is a top player. He is good mates with Jamie O'Hara and when he heard about what we are doing, he let it know he wanted to come here."

Tamplin is in high hopes that the former Champions League finalist will help Billericay Town improve over the year.

"Jermaine's ability will make us even stronger and his experience will help our younger players reach the next level.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters