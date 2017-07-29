From Riches to Rags: Jermaine Pennant's Downward Spiral Continues as he Joins Non-League Side

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has found himself facing a significant dip since his departure from Stoke in 2014.

After year-long spells at clubs such as FC Pune City, Tampine Rovers and quite recently only a pre-season at Scottish Championship side Hibernian, Pennant has rejected a permanent move to Scotland to sign for non-league Essex team Billericay town on a two-year deal, GMS understands.

The team currently sit in the seventh tier of English football known as the Isthmian League and have Premier League veterans Jamie O'Hara and Paul Konchesky playing for them.

Pennant will reportedly be earning significantly less to what he has earned in the past as he signed a £3000-a-week contract.

Billericay's owner Glenn Tamplin had words of praise for the 34-year-old:

"Jermaine will be a great signing and will help us get to where we want to go.

"We all know he is a top player. He is good mates with Jamie O'Hara and when he heard about what we are doing, he let it know he wanted to come here."

Tamplin is in high hopes that the former Champions League finalist will help Billericay Town improve over the year.

"Jermaine's ability will make us even stronger and his experience will help our younger players reach the next level.”