Tottenham Star Provides Update on Contract Talks & Speaks Out About Kyle Walker Departure

Toby Alderweireld has confirmed that contract talks over extending his stay at Tottenham Hotspur are still yet to begin.

The Spurs defender was supposed to be sitting down to begin discussions over lengthening his current deal at White Hart Lane last December but, seven months on, and there is still no word on fresh terms being handed to Alderweireld.

Speaking to Sky Sports whilst on the club's pre-season tour of the USA, Alderweireld admitted that there was no news to report on that particular front.

He briefly stated: "No news that I know of so nothing...zero."

The Belgium international is currently contracted to Tottenham until the summer of 2019, although the north Londoners do have the option of extending his contract by a further 12 months.

Doing so would, however, activate a clause in Alderweireld's contract that would allow him to talk to other clubs if an offer of £25m was tabled by interested parties.

That clause is one that Spurs want to eradicate from his deal to ward off potential interest from would-be suitors, but the Lilywhites have yet to hold negotiations with the 28-year-old or his advisers over doing so.

Meanwhile, Alderweireld stated that Spurs' pre-season preparations ahead of the new season had gone really well ahead of the new season.

Mauricio Pochettino's talented squad finished second behind eventual champions Chelsea last term, and Alderweireld revealed that he and his team-mates were determined to go one better n 2017/18 and end Spurs' long wait for a league title.

He said: "We've said a lot of times we have a young squad who wants to develop themselves and we have another season under the belt so now we can try to improve ourselves and even play better.

"We're training very hard to get into the right condition to play games and win competitions - everything is going well and this is what pre-season is all about."

One player who won't be helping to fulfil that dream is Kyle Walker. The full-back departed to join title rivals Manchester City for £50m earlier in July, and Alderweireld added that everyone was sad to see him go.

He added: "Everybody is sad that he left. He is one of the best full-backs in the world and unfortunately he goes to another [Premier League] team, but we have to focus ourselves to win the game [against City in the US]."